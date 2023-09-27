Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

THE LONGER READ

How one woman’s quest to understand her chronic fatigue sparked a breakthrough

Unexplained tiredness was driving Amanda Twinam crazy. Her journey for answers led to a scientific discovery that could help others, as Brian Vastag explains

Wednesday 27 September 2023 15:52
Comments
<p>Amanda Twinam and her daughter, Paige. Research on Amanda’s fatigue may help shed light on long covid and other conditions</p>

Amanda Twinam and her daughter, Paige. Research on Amanda’s fatigue may help shed light on long covid and other conditions

(Ashley Brown/Washington Post)

Amanda Twinam’s journey to understand her decades-long fatigue began with a breast cancer diagnosis at 28.

Amanda underwent a mastectomy before enduring chemotherapy. The medicines made her sick and triggered seizures, which eventually brought her to a rheumatologist.

That doctor found a marker for autoimmune diseases in Amanda’s blood. And yet, none of the proposed diagnoses fully fit.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in