Nobody jumps for joy in January. With dropping temperatures, winter colds and a gaping, Christmas-shaped hole in our bank accounts, it is the worst month of the year for our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Hence why we do everything we can to change that. Cutting out booze. Trying out veganism. Signing up to that fancy new gym with the special offer. But one thing you don’t tend to find on that list is working on your lymphatic system. In fact, most people might not even know what that is (I certainly didn’t), which is a grave shame. Because improving your lymphatic system could be the key to cracking all those January resolutions – boosting your sleep, gut health, immunity, and so much more.

Organs that make up the lymphatic system include the tonsils, the spleen and the liver, and it “is a network of delicate tubes across the body,” explains traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and founder of 001 Skincare, Ada Ooi, whose A-list clients include Rooney Mara, Emma Mackey, and Ellie Goulding.