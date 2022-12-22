In an office above the auto repair shop she owns with her husband, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez is worrying about a stack of bills.

Later that day, the 34-year’s victory in the state of Washington’s third congressional district will be formally certified, officially marking her against-the-odds win over Joe Kent, a Trump-backed “America First” hardliner who believed he should be going to Congress, to push for Joe Biden’s impeachment and to charge Anthony Fauci with murder.

In January, Perez will start in the House of Representatives, a new arrival amid a large field of “freshmen”. She will endure the eight-hour commute transporting her from one Washington to the other, and plunge into the Arc-light of a national political scene that has rarely felt so toxic and torn.