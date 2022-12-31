The real story of Stonehouse – the MP who faked his death

Matthew Macfadyen plays the title character in Stonehouse, a new ITV drama about the almost-unbelievable story of Labour MP John Stonehouse faking his own death in 1974 and nearly getting away with it.

“I was telling my 16-year-old the Stonehouse story this morning, and he said, ‘What? Really? That’s not true, is it?’” The actor says.

Macfadyen’s son is not alone in finding the tale of the disgraced Stonehouse quite literally incredible. Nearly half a century later, people still struggle to believe these events actually took place.