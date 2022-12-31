Jump to content

The real story of Stonehouse – the MP who faked his death

John Stonehouse’s whole life had a ‘stranger-than-fiction’ tint to it. James Rampton speaks to the creators of ITV’s new drama to find out more

Saturday 31 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Matthew Macfadyen plays Labour MP John Stonehouse </p>

Matthew Macfadyen plays Labour MP John Stonehouse

(ITV)

Matthew Macfadyen plays the title character in Stonehouse, a new ITV drama about the almost-unbelievable story of Labour MP John Stonehouse faking his own death in 1974 and nearly getting away with it.

“I was telling my 16-year-old the Stonehouse story this morning, and he said, ‘What? Really? That’s not true, is it?’” The actor says.

Macfadyen’s son is not alone in finding the tale of the disgraced Stonehouse quite literally incredible. Nearly half a century later, people still struggle to believe these events actually took place.

