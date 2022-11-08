Jump to content

Inside the Taliban’s push for female doctors to keep women segregated

Since taking power, the Taliban has barred many girls from secondary school and shut women out of most professions, writes Claire Parker. But now they need female doctors

Tuesday 08 November 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>A girl and women sit in the waiting room of the paediatric outpatient department at the Maidan Shahr provincial hospital</p>

A girl and women sit in the waiting room of the paediatric outpatient department at the Maidan Shahr provincial hospital

(The Washington Post by Elise Blanchard)

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year, nearly a third of the resident doctors in Omeida Momand’s class at a Kabul women’s hospital fled the country, she says, leaving the staff stretched thin.

Momand decided to stay, to finish the last step in her 11 years of training to care for Afghanistan’s women. By day, she examines gynaecology patients and monitors mothers with high-risk pregnancies in a room sometimes so crowded that patients lie on the floor. Night shifts are spent performing emergency Caesareans.

Her determination to practice medicine in her home country has aligned, ironically, with the Taliban’s own interests. In the highly conservative Islamic society the Taliban hopes to create, officials say, women should be cared for by other women. That means educating more female doctors.

