Covid infections around world in month-long decline but ‘too early’ to declare pandemic over
Cases rose in West Pacific but declined in all other regions, Matt Mathers reports
Global Covid cases are on a downward trend but it is still too early to declare the pandemic over, the World Health Organisation has said.
Figures collated by the health body show that the number of new virus cases reported globally dropped by 16 per cent last week, marking a month-long decline.
Deaths are also declining in most countries and fell by 10 per cent compared with the previous week, the United Nations health agency said in its weekly update on Tuesday.
