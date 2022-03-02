Covid infections around world in month-long decline but ‘too early’ to declare pandemic over

Cases rose in West Pacific but declined in all other regions, Matt Mathers reports

Wednesday 02 March 2022 22:59
Comments
<p>Lockdown restrictions in the UK ended on 21 February </p>

Lockdown restrictions in the UK ended on 21 February

(PA)

Global Covid cases are on a downward trend but it is still too early to declare the pandemic over, the World Health Organisation has said.

Figures collated by the health body show that the number of new virus cases reported globally dropped by 16 per cent last week, marking a month-long decline.

Deaths are also declining in most countries and fell by 10 per cent compared with the previous week, the United Nations health agency said in its weekly update on Tuesday.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in