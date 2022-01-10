German train speeds off with 11-month-old baby on board as parents watch from platform
The parents made a frantic taxi journey to catch up with their child
A baby has been reunited with its parents after they watched in horror as a train carrying their child sped off without them.
The father had put the 11-month-old onboard in a pram at the station in Dusseldorf, Germany, yesterday morning.
But as he waited on the platform for his wife to join them, the doors closed and the train pulled away.
The panicked parents leapt into a taxi hoping to beat the train to its next stop.
But passengers spotted the unaccompanied baby and alerted the conductor, who ordered the train to return to Dusseldorf.
The parents eventually returned too and “the baby was handed back into the care of its grateful parents”, federal police said in a statement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies