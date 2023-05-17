Police find human remains after British woman disappeared in Cyprus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police looking for a British woman in Cyprus have found human remains in a riverbed.

Ann Naisbitt, 79, went missing over a month ago on April 3. She was last seen leaving the home where she lived with her son in the city of Paphos.

After finding the remains on Sunday, police said today that genetic tests have now confirmed they belong to Ms Naisbitt.

A local farmer made the discovery and alerted the police, who rushed to the site where the remains were found, between the villages of Koloni and Marathousta.

The farmer had discovered a skull in coastal village Yeroskipou when he contacted the police. More bones, clothes and other objects were then discovered in a riverbed close by the following day.

The Mirror reports that a silver heart pendant necklace was found among the objects.

People took to social media to pay their respects after police made the discovery.

One person said: “My thought’s are with Ann’s family and friends. We had all so been hoping she would be found alive, hadn’t we? RIP.”

“Such sad news. I knew Ann from 10-pin bowling every Thursday… always smiling. My heart goes out to her son and all the family,” said another person.

A family member was able to identify the clothes as belonging to Ms Naisbitt, police spokesperson Christos Andreou said to the Cyprus broadcaster CybC.

Police have launched an investigation to look into the possibility of foul play but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Ms Naisbitt had been suffering from dementia, according to the Cyprus Mail.

Jean Ivell, a family friend, said to local media that the missing woman suffered from dementia and had previously gone missing in March. Her son Lee had found her on that occasion.

She had last been spotted leaving her home in the Universal area of Paphos at about 10am on April 3, where she lived with Lee.

Throughout the time she was missing, Ms Naisbitt’s family had been constantly in touch with local police as they extended their search to areas such as Petra tou Romiou, Limassol and Pissouri.

The Independent has asked the Foreign Office for comment.