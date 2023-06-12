Putin pays tribute to ‘dear friend’ Berlusconi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russian president Vladimir Putin described Silvio Berlusconi as a “dear friend” in a gushing tribute following the death of the former Italian prime minister on Monday.

Berlusconi, 86, died at a Milan hospital after suffering from leukaemia and developing a lung infection.

The former Italian prime minister amassed a fortune after founding Italy’s largest media company and served as head of the Italian government three times between 1994 and 2011.

The Russian president said he was saddened by the death of his “dear friend” Silvio Berlusconi.

“For me, Silvio was a cherished person, a true friend,” president Putin said in a message posted on Telegram. He praised what he described as the 86-year-old’s “wisdom” and “balanced, forward-looking decisions.”

“During each of our meetings I was literally charged with his incredible life energy, optimism and sense of humor,” the Russain president continued.

“His passing is an irreparable loss and a great sorrow.”

The message continued: “In Russia, Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered as a consistent and principled supporter of strengthening friendly relations between our countries.”

Berlusconi and the Russian president frequently visited each other and exchanged lavish gifts.

Silvio Berlusconi on his private jet flying from Rome to Milan in 1987 (Getty)

In April 2022, the former Italian prime minister said he was “deeply disappointed“ by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but later blamed the war on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after leaked recordings emerged in which Berlusconi described receiving 20 bottles of vodka from Putin for his 86th birthday.

“I responded with bottles of Lambrusco [wine] and an equally sweet letter,” Berlusconi said in the recording.

Berlusconi’s last few years as prime minister were marred by allegations of corruption and tales of “bunga bunga” sex parties at his lavish villa outside Milan.

He was previously accused of unlawful sex with 17-year-old nightclub dancer known only as “Ruby the Heartstealer” – but he was acquitted on appeal in 2014, after several women testified that his bung bunga parties were merely “elegant dinners”.

The tycoon was convicted of tax fraud in 2012 and was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, later shortened to one year of community service. In 2019 he staged an unlikely political comeback by winning a seat in the European parliament.