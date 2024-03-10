OSCARS PHOTOS: See candid moments from the red carpet
The red carpet was back this year at the 96th Academy Awards — after last year's champagne-colored diversion. A dizzying parade of stars posed in dazzling outfits and waved to myriad photographers and fans. The annual ritual of lights, cameras and fashion had an eventful start.
Osage singers and dancers made a grand entrance down the steps of the Dolby Theatre, bedecked in colorful, traditional garb. Onlookers could be heard saying “wow” in awe. Their departure back up the stairs was just as musical, with bells wrapped around their knees. Live on the show, they’re performing their nominated song from “Killers of the Flower Moon."
Associated Press photographer John Locher roamed the carpet, capturing many candid and unexpected moments Sunday afternoon.
Ramy Youssef pretended to be a red carpet photographer and playfully took hold of a camera. Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis and other winners from last year's Academy Awards were relaxed and took selfies with fans.
The crowd in the bleachers all yelled in unison, “Hi Barbie!” when Margot Robbie hit the carpet. Along with Ryan Gosling and Martin Scorsese, they were among the last to take their seats.
“The trick is not stomping on anybody’s train,” Steven Spielberg said, walking the final steps down the carpet into the Dolby Theatre, as the show was about to begin.
