7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered $100,000 Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.
A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of holdups Monday morning.
Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.
A customer was shot in the head and gravely wounded at a Riverside store and two people were shot in La Habra but were expected to survive, authorities said.
Authorities have shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.
“We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement. It said tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
All the attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.
However, investigators haven't said whether the date may have played a significant role in the attacks.
