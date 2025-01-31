The Weeknd releases new album and announces North America stadium tour
Fresh off the release of a new album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” The Weeknd has announced a massive North American stadium tour — not an easy feat for a contemporary solo act and further confirmation of his popularity.
The “After Hours 'Til Dawn” tour kicks off May 9 in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium and concludes in San Antonio on Sept. 3 at the Alamodome.
The tour will also hit Detroit; Chicago; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Minneapolis; Denver; Inglewood, California; Las Vegas; Santa Clarita, California; Seattle, Vancouver, Canada; Edmonton, Canada; Montreal; Toronto; Philadelphia; Landover, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Miami; Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Arlington, Texas, and Houston.
He will be joined by Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.
Tickets can be purchased through the artist presale, which will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and run until Thursday at 9 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time via theweeknd.com/tour.
“Hurry Up Tomorrow” is the final album in The Weeknd’s record-breaking trilogy that began with 2020’s “After Hours” and 2022’s “Dawn FM.” It features a number of all-star collaborations, including Future on “Enjoy the Show,” Anitta on “São Paulo,” and Lana Del Rey on “The Abyss.”
The album was at least partially inspired by a set at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles in 2022, where the musician born Abel Tesfaye lost his voice. He has described the moment as the start of a breakdown. He will return to the venue for two nights in June.