California official criticized for appearing to call on gangs to intervene in immigration raids

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The vice mayor of a tiny Southern California city is under fire after appearing to call on street gangs to organize in the face of immigration sweeps by federal agents in Los Angeles.

In a video post on social media that’s since been deleted, Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of Cudahy, said she wanted to know where all of the gang members were “at in Los Angeles.”

“You guys are always tagging everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” Gonzalez said, using a disparaging term often aimed at Mexican men who are members of street gangs.

She further referenced “18th Street” and “Florence,” two infamous street gangs, and questioned why gang members were not protesting or speaking up about the immigration raids.

“We’re out there fighting our turf, protecting our turf, protecting our people and, like, where you at?” she said.

The video seemed to suggest Gonzalez was calling on gang leaders to “help out and organize” as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies participate in the Trump administration's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The Department of Homeland Security called Gonzalez's comments “despicable.”

“She calls for criminal gangs — including the vicious 18th street gang — to commit violence against our brave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement,” the department said in a post on X that included Gonzalez's video. “This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500% increase in assaults against our U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement officers. Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gonzalez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city of Cudahy said in a statement Tuesday it was aware of the video.

“The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy,” the statement read. “The City will not be providing further comment.”

Cudahy is a Los Angeles suburb with 22,000 residents, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of downtown LA.