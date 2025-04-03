Death toll from the wildfires that tore through the Los Angeles area reaches 30

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly three months after two wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in the Los Angeles area, officials said the death toll from the blazes had reached 30.

A team responded Wednesday following a report of possible human remains at a scorched property in Altadena, within the Eaton Fire burn zone, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

An investigation determined the remains were human, bringing the total deaths from that blaze to 18, the statement said. Twelve people died in the Palisades Fire.

To identify charred remains, the medical examiner's office said it compares dental records and DNA, reviews health records and uses radiographs to search for medical prosthetics or devices. The office also works with law enforcement to gather information on suspected missing persons.

“Due to the complexity of these methods and the process, it can take considerable time to confirm a decedent’s identity in these types of cases,” the statement said.

The two blazes ignited during fierce winds on Jan. 7 and destroyed nearly 17,000 structures, including homes, schools, businesses and places of worship. Rebuilding will take years.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

Dozens of lawsuits claim Southern California Edison utility equipment ignited the Eaton Fire. Pedro Pizarro, president of Edison International, the utility's parent company, said this week it's still too early to tell if electrical infrastructure is to blame.

“We still don’t know whether Edison equipment caused the Eaton fire. It’s certainly possible it did. I’ve pledged to be transparent with the public as we continue to investigate,” he told the Los Angeles Times.