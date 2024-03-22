Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 22 March 2024 03:01

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 12

March 15-21, 2024

Rohingya refugees stand on their capsized boat before being rescued in the waters off western Indonesia. The Los Angeles Dodgers started their Shohei Ohtani era with a memorable win on a night of firsts. People smeared with color celebrate Lathmar Holi at a temple in Nandgaon, a twin village with Barsana, India, where the festival is held annually.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in