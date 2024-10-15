Snake slithers through Dodgers dugout during NLCS loss to Mets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A snake slithered through the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

The reptile appeared in the top of the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 7-3 loss to the New York Mets. It wasn’t big enough to put a scare into anyone.

“I was hoping it was a rally snake and we turned a rally around right after that,” reliever Brent Honeywell said. “But just something to get the boys moving a little different (after) everything else.”

The snake was wrapped in a towel and removed by a member of the grounds crew.

“We’ve had ‘Snakes on a Plane’, ‘Snakes on a Train’ and the latest Hollywood hit: ‘Snake in the Dugout,’” joked Fox play-by-play commentator Joe Davis.

The visitor didn't have the impact of the San Diego Padres' rally goose that landed on the field at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

___

