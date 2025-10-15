University of Southern California grad student charged with multiple rapes and drugging women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A University of Southern California graduate student who police say is a serial sexual predator has been charged with drugging and raping multiple women as investigators look for additional victims, Los Angeles authorities said.

Sizhe Weng, a 30-year-old Chinese national also known as Steven Weng, was arrested on Aug. 28, though the district attorney and police just released statements about the case on Wednesday.

Weng has pleaded not guilty to eight felony counts including forcible rape and sodomy by controlled substance or anesthesia, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Weng was held without bail and could not be reached for comment. A lawyer for him could not be found and the LA Public Defender’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if one of its attorneys is representing Weng.

Detectives began investigating in January after receiving information from German authorities about a potential suspect who plied women with drugs before raping them in Los Angeles, police said in a statement.

"Evidence was recovered at Weng’s residence that corroborated his involvement in drug facilitated sexual assaults of multiple victims dating back to 2021 and continuing into 2025," the police statement said. Investigators said Weng put unspecified incapacitating drugs in his victims' food or drinks.

Weng first enrolled as a doctoral student at USC in 2021, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman urged any other potential victims to contact the police department's Robbery-Homicide Division.

“We want every victim to know that their voices matter and we will fight to ensure you are heard,” Hochman said in a statement.

If convicted as charged, Weng faces 25 years to life plus 56 years in state prison, the DA's office said.