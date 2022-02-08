Authorities: No known threats to Super Bowl or LA region

Authorities say there are no known security threats to the Super Bowl

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 February 2022 23:28
Super Bowl Football
Super Bowl Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

There are no known security threats to the Super Bowl, authorities said Tuesday as they outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe.

Fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter. Meanwhile patrol officers, tactical teams, canine units and paramedics will be been deployed across Los Angeles County.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at least 500 members of his department are devoted to safety for the big game, including agents focused on ferreting out cyber threats and preventing human trafficking.

“We have no information of a specific, credible threat against the Super Bowl,” said Mayorkas. “What this is all about is planning and preparation to prevent any incident from occurring.”

The city police department in Inglewood where the stadium is located, is the lead local law enforcement agency. It will coordinate with the Los Angeles Police Department and the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Recommended

Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta said his officers will focus on preventing fights between fans, after a San Francisco 49ers fan suffered a brain injury during an altercation outside SoFi during the NFC championship game last month.

“The parking lots will be extensively covered,” Fronterotta said.

Only small, clear bags will be allowed inside the stadium, though fans are encouraged to bring as little as possible with them.

“If you want to breeze through security, less is more. The less you bring, the faster you go through security, said Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s chief security officer.

Security measures extend to the skies too. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, planned a defense exercise on Tuesday for the airspace over greater Inglewood. On Sunday, U.S. Air Force fighter jets will enforce the temporary flight-restricted zone in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI and other agencies.

The FAA warned that drone operators who fly unmanned aircraft into the restricted area could face large fines and potential criminal prosecution.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in