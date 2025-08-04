Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

2 killed, 6 wounded in shooting at music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles

A shooting during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles has left two people dead and six others wounded

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 August 2025 18:30 BST

A shooting erupted during a music festival after-party in downtown Los Angeles, killing two people and wounding six others early Monday, authorities said.

Authorities first responded around 11 p.m. Sunday to shut down a “big party” after officers saw a person possibly armed with a gun go inside a building in a downtown warehouse district, said Officer Norma Eisenman. That person was arrested at the scene, she said.

The party had been promoted on social media as an unofficial after-party for Hard Summer, a weekend techno-music festival held at Hollywood Park, about 9 miles (14 km) away in Inglewood, KTLA-TV reported.

Shortly after officers had cleared the area, police received a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. When the officers returned, they found one person dead and learned multiple people had been struck by gunfire, Eisenman said in an email.

A male victim died at the scene and a female victim died at a hospital, Eisenman said. Six people were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, she said.

A man told KABC-TV that his 29-year-old son was one of the two people killed.

There was no information about a suspect or a motive. Investigators remained at the scene for hours..

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in