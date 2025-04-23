Suspect arrested after numerous trees were cut down with a chainsaw across Los Angeles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles police say they've arrested a man who used a chainsaw to cut down large trees in at least three neighborhoods around the city.

Outraged residents began reporting the destruction last Friday afternoon. Photos posted online showed multiple mature trees toppled onto downtown sidewalks, and at least one fell onto a street.

The LAPD said “numerous” trees were felled at city-owned property on at least four blocks, and detectives were investigating other possible locations. On Tuesday, they released a photo of a suspect on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and carrying two bags. A community alert described him as a man in his 40s.

Hours later, police announced an arrest, saying a 45-year-old man had been taken into custody on suspicion of felony vandalism and that "detectives located evidence linking him to the crimes.” There was no information about a possible motive.

A message was sent to the LA Public Defender's Office inquiring if one of its attorneys was representing the man and could speak on his behalf.

Some of the trees had wide trunks. A number appeared to be ficus trees.

In a statement, the office of Mayor Karen Bass called the carnage “truly beyond comprehension.”

“City public works crews are assessing the damage and we will be making plans to quickly replace these damaged trees,” the statement said.