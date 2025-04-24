Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kings serenaded by another national anthem by harmonica chorus from Koreatown senior citizen center

The Los Angeles Kings have brought back the harmonica-playing senior citizens whose rendition of the national anthem caused a sensation before their playoff opener

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 03:35 BST
APTOPIX Oilers Kings Hockey
APTOPIX Oilers Kings Hockey (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Los Angeles Kings have brought back the harmonica-playing senior citizens whose rendition of the U.S. national anthem caused a sensation before their playoff opener.

The Kings welcomed back the Harmonica Class from the Koreatown Senior and Community Center for a second performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

The harmonica players became a viral sensation two days earlier when they played the anthem before Game 1. Fans in the Kings' downtown arena loved the surprising performance and loudly sang along to the plaintive harmonica rendition, which was viewed millions of times on social media.

After wearing traditional Korean garb for Game 1, the harmonica players sported black Kings jerseys for Game 2. They received huge cheers before and after their performance.

The Harmonica Class could become a good luck charm for the Kings, who won 6-5 in a thriller in Game 1.

The Los Angeles area has the nation's largest Korean American population by a significant margin. The Koreatown neighborhood is only a few miles northwest of downtown LA.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in