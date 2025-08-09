Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

$7K worth of Labubu dolls stolen from Los Angeles store, authorities say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident in which thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls, the agency said

Via AP news wire
Saturday 09 August 2025 20:36 BST
Los Angeles Labubu Theft
Los Angeles Labubu Theft (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A group of masked thieves stole about $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls from a Los Angeles-area store earlier this week, authorities said.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at a store in La Puente, a city about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the LA County Sheriff's Department said. The department said the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma in the incident, which was recovered shortly afterward. The agency said it was investigating the case and did not have additional information.

The labubu, a toy created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, have become a popular collectible item a decade after the toothy monsters were first introduced.

Toy vendor One Stop Shop said in an Instagram post that the thieves “took all of our inventory trashed our store.” The store posted surveillance footage showing a group of people wearing hoodies and face coverings breaking in. The suspects are seen shuffling through items and carrying boxes out of the shop.

“We are still in shock,” the store said in its post, urging people to help them find the thieves.

