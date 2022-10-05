Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 October 2022 22:07

Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain

Show all 2
Missouri Police Captain Killed

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term was mandatory after Stephan Cannon, of Glasgow Village, was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn.

Cannon also was sentenced to an additional 30 years for robbery, burglary and three counts of armed criminal action.

Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop's owner. He showed up at the north St. Louis business as it was being ransacked on June 2, 2020.

His death drew attention nationwide because it occurred amid protests across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Recommended

Across St. Louis that night, Dorn and four officers were shot, authorities were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and 55 businesses were burglarized or damaged.

“Our father was a good cop, but more importantly, he was a good man,” his daughter, Lisa Dorn, said to the court.

Cannon told the family he was “sorry for their loss” but denied being the shooter. His attorneys said they planned to appeal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in