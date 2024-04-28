Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

Police in Louisiana say three officers have been wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people

Via AP news wire
Sunday 28 April 2024 23:53

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

