Police: 5 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building

A shooting Monday at a bank building in downtown Louisville killed five people and wounded at least six others, police said. The suspected shooter was also dead, police said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Humphrey said. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

Humphrey said at least six wounded people, including one police officer, were taken to a hospital but he had no details on their conditions.

Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building and television footage showed numerous police vehicles in the area.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.