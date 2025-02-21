Three shot and killed outside Louisville motor vehicle office, police say
Police in Louisville say three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office
Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.
Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital where they died.
Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville.
Police Maj. Donald Boeckman said the suspect or suspects left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.
“It’s absolutely a tragedy and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said.
Boeckman also said police did not know if the victims were connected.