Jewels stolen from the Louvre include imperial crowns and necklaces

The jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum in an extraordinary heist are a window into 19th-century French imperial history.
As investigators hunt for the perpetrators and the landmark remains closed for a second day, here is a look at what was stolen, according to the French Culture Ministry:
— Emerald necklace of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon I’s second wife
— Emerald earrings worn by Empress Marie-Louise
— Crown worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III
— Brooch of Empress Eugenie
— Crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie, queen of France 1830-1848, and Queen Hortense
— Sapphire necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
— Sapphire earring worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
— Reliquary brooch