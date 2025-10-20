Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Jewels stolen from the Louvre include imperial crowns and necklaces

Jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum in a daring heist include a crown worn by Empress Eugenie, a brooch of Empress Eugenie, and a crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 October 2025 13:28 BST

The jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum in an extraordinary heist are a window into 19th-century French imperial history.

As investigators hunt for the perpetrators and the landmark remains closed for a second day, here is a look at what was stolen, according to the French Culture Ministry:

— Emerald necklace of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon I’s second wife

— Emerald earrings worn by Empress Marie-Louise

— Crown worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III

— Brooch of Empress Eugenie

— Crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie, queen of France 1830-1848, and Queen Hortense

— Sapphire necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

— Sapphire earring worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

— Reliquary brooch

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in