IT problems disrupt Lufthansa flights at Frankfurt Airport

A major disruption to the computer systems of German airline Lufthansa caused delays and cancellations at its main hub in Frankfurt and beyond Wednesday.

The airline said in a statement that Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, “are affected by an IT outage.”

“This is causing flight delays and cancellations,” the company said. “We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.”

German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa's domestic flights were canceled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.

Frankfurt Airport confirmed that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing “flight disruptions and cancellations.”

“Please check the status of your flight before traveling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey,” the airport said. “We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight.”