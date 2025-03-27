Luigi Mangione may get a laptop in jail to work on his defense in CEO murder case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge cleared the way Thursday for Luigi Mangione to get a laptop behind bars — if his jailers agree — so he can examine documents and other material in the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case.

New York state Judge Gregory Carro wrote that he had “no objection” to Mangione's request for the device, which would be configured to allow him only to review case materials. But Carro noted that it's ultimately up to the federal authorities who oversee the lockup where Mangione is awaiting trial in the December shooting of Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old head of one of the biggest U.S. health insurers.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Carro's order came after he met virtually with prosecutors and Mangione's lawyers Thursday morning. The Associated Press unsuccessfully requested that the discussion be moved to open court.

Court spokesperson Al Baker said judges sometimes hold “off-the-record virtual or in-person conferences” with both sides' lawyers to discuss scheduling, evidence-gathering “and other related matters.”

Mangione was not at Thursday's conference, Baker said.

Mangione's lawyers asked Monday that he get a laptop to view a vast amount of documents, video and other items that prosecutors have gathered and turned over to the defense so far.

Mangione's attorneys said the material is so voluminous that he can't reasonably view it on the lockup's shared computers for inmates, nor go over it all during visiting hours with his attorneys, so he needs a dedicated laptop to scrutinize the material and help prepare his defense.

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which is prosecuting the rare murder as an act of terrorism case, objected to the laptop request. Prosecutors argued, among other things, that his lawyers could show him the key parts.

During the back-and-forth over the laptop, prosecutors disclosed that someone slipped a handwritten, heart-shaped note of encouragement into socks that were intended for Mangione to wear to court last month. A court officer intercepted the message before the footgear got to Mangione.

His lawyers said they were unaware of the note when they brought him the clothes.

It’s not clear who wrote the note or hid it in the socks.