AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 19 April 2024 05:14

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

April 12 - 18, 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the creation of two new Indigenous territories. The Biden administration reimposed oil sanctions on Venezuela. A transitional council in Haiti was formally established to choose the next prime minister and Cabinet.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

