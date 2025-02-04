Luka Doncic joins the Lakers after his trade from the Mavericks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luka Doncic says he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The superstar scorer has begun to recover from the move after his first two days in LA, and he's already excited about a new chapter with LeBron James and his famed new team.

“It was a big shock,” Doncic said. “It was hard moments for me. I had to check if it was April 1. … (But now) I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey.”

Doncic officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, just over two days after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in that seismic trade.

The Lakers traded Anthony Davis and Max Christie in a three-team deal to acquire Doncic, who won his first scoring title last season before leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals. Doncic is a five-time All-NBA selection.

Stars of Doncic’s age and accomplishments are almost never traded, but Dallas decided to move on from its 25-year-old centerpiece — and the Lakers eagerly accepted. Doncic acknowledged he was stunned.

“Honestly, it was hard at first,” Doncic said. “That first day was really hard. I felt like these last 48 hours was one month. Emotionally, it was really hard, but today was much better. I’m just very happy to be here for this opportunity. This is the Lakers. It’s one of the best clubs in history, so I’m excited to be here."

General manager Rob Pelinka didn't hide his excitement at landing Doncic when they met with the media at the Lakers' training complex.

“We have one of the game’s biggest superstars and an international player coming to join the Lakers,” Pelinka said. “I think it’s going to be something incredibly special that the NBA and basketball has never seen before.”

The trade stunned the sports world, leaving many Mavs fans furious — including Doncic's father, Sasa, who said his son “absolutely did not deserve this.”

Doncic hasn't played since Christmas because of a calf strain, but he is thought to be close to a return to the court. The Lakers have four games in the Los Angeles area in the next seven days, including a road game against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Lakers also acquired Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the trade with Dallas.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA