Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Major delays cleared on M32 in Bristol after reports of ‘police incident’ and crash

The two separate incidents impacted rush usual hour traffic

Eleanor Noyce
Thursday 24 November 2022 11:12
Comments
<p>Major delays on M32 after reports of ‘police incident’ and crash in Bristol. Note: incident not pictured (PA)</p>

Major delays on M32 after reports of ‘police incident’ and crash in Bristol. Note: incident not pictured (PA)

(PA Wire)

Heavy traffic on the M32 in Bristol has now cleared after a police incident and a separate crash caused long delays.

Major disruption was reported in both directions on Thursday morning even after the road reopened following the two incidents, which were unrelated.

At 5:46am, traffic website Inrix reported: “M32 in both directions closed, queueing traffic due to police incident at J3 A4320 Easton Way (St Pauls). Diversion - traffic diverting via the exit and entry slip roads.”

At 7:30am, reports followed of a separate crash with a stretch of the motorway closed. "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two cars involved on M32 Southbound from J1 A4174 (Hambrook) to J2 B4058 Stapleton Road (Eastville)”, Inrix reported.

"This is a separate incident to the incident at J3."

Recommended

Shortly before 9am, motorists travelling around junction 3 were continuing to experience serious delays but the congestion was cleared by 11am.

The M32 is located in South Gloucestershire and Bristol and is roughly 4.4 miles long. It provides a link from the M4, a major motorway linking London and South Wales to Bristol’s city centre.

Details of the police incident have not been released.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in