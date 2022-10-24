Jump to content

Pope, Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

Pope Francis has met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 October 2022 11:07

Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders' concerns.

The nearly hour-long private audience was Francis’ third with Macron since becoming pontiff.

Neither side immediately released details of their talks.

On the eve of their meeting, Macron spoke at a conference in Rome about the need for Ukraine to decide the time and terms of peace with Russia, which invaded its neighbor eight months ago.

Francis will go to the Colosseum on Tuesday to deliver a speech to the same forum, a conference centered on the need for peace and organized by a Catholic charity close to the Vatican.

Accompanying Macron to the Vatican was his wife, Brigitte.

