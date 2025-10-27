Former Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina stripped of citizenship after military takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has been stripped of his citizenship by after he was ousted during a military takeover just over a week ago.

Rajoelina, whose whereabouts remains unknown after he fled the country following protests that demanded his resignation, also holds French citizenship.

The country's new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, has signed a decree invoking laws which strip all Madagascans of their citizenship if they have citizenship of another country.

Rajoelina's possession of French nationality had previously caused a debate about his eligibility to run for the president in the 2023 polls, an election he won.

He fled the country at the height of youth-led protests which brought thousands into the streets in several cities and initially sparked a harsh crackdown by security forces that left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured, according to the United Nations.

At the time, he said he feared for his life and, and addressed the nation from an unknown location days before the military took over and Col. Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as president.

Madagascar has had several leaders removed in coups and has a history of political crises since it gained independence from France in 1960.

The 51-year-old Rajoelina first came to prominence as the leader of a transitional government following the 2009 coup that forced then-President Marc Ravalomanana to flee the country.

Constant water and electricity cuts were at the center of the latest youth revolt, but this quickly evolved to frustration over other issues like poverty and unemployment.