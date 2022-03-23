Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 23 March 2022 18:39
Obit Albright
Obit Albright
(AP2009)

Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 85.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of U.S. government. She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in