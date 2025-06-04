Watch live: Madeleine McCann police search continues in Portugal
Watch live as Portuguese and German police continue their search for Madeleine McCann in the Algarve, Portugal.
Yesterday (3 June), investigators kicked off their search by scouring an abandoned farmhouse near the home of prime suspect Christian Brueckner.
It is one of 20 properties, cisterns, wells and ruins that will all be searched in an attempt to find the missing British girl.
The activity includes around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, as well as Portuguese officers. It is due to last until Friday (6 June).
Investigators will reportedly also be looking at trenches dug near the resort at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance.
German officers have brought with them ground-penetrating radar equipment to see if it can find any traces of the young British girl.
Madeleine vanished from an apartment complex on 3 May, 2007 whilst on holiday with her family, prompting an investigation involving numerous international police forces.
Her case became and has remained one of the highest profile missing person cases in the world.
Investigators from Germany have taken the lead in the case since identifying 48-year-old Brueckner - who is currently in prison for a separate crime - as their prime suspect in 2020.
Brueckner has repeatedly denied any involvement in the three-year-old’s disappearance
