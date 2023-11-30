Four migrants who were pushed out of a boat die just yards from Spain's southern coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four migrants have died meters (yards) from shore in southern Spain after being forced out of the boat they were traveling in, officials said Thursday.

The Spanish government press office in the southern province of Cádiz said 31 other people from the boat, including six children, survived the Wednesday afternoon incident and four were taken to a hospital.

The press office said 27 passengers were forced out by the vessel's drivers near Camposoto beach, which is where the four died. Another eight were forced off close to another beach, it added.

A video shot by a man who works in the area showed migrants being pushed overboard from the boat and others in the choppy waters trying to swim to shore.

Javier González, who runs a nautical company, said he and his son managed to rescue eight people. He said they and other workers helped the migrants on the beach.

In a telephone message to The Associated Press, González said no police officers or marine rescue personnel took part in in the initial rescue.

The boat drivers sped off, the press office said. Police used drones to try to locate them but were not successful, the office said.

Officials said the migrants were from unspecified North African countries.

Tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan countries try to reach Spain each year in large open boats launched from northwest Africa. Most go to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, while others try to cross the Mediterranean Sea to mainland Spain.

Several thousand are known to die making the hazardous journey.

____

Muñoz contributed from Barcelona, Spain

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration