Hot air brings Spain its 1st withering heat wave of year
Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa has brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year
Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.
The Aemet weather agency said the hottest areas would be in central and southwestern Spain. The heat wave is expected to last at least until Wednesday, the agency said.
The 43-degree (109.4-degree) weather was forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.
Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F), well above average for early June. The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona was 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F).
