Hot air brings Spain its 1st withering heat wave of year

Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa has brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year

Via AP news wire
Sunday 12 June 2022 11:11
Spain Weather
Spain Weather
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.

The Aemet weather agency said the hottest areas would be in central and southwestern Spain. The heat wave is expected to last at least until Wednesday, the agency said.

The 43-degree (109.4-degree) weather was forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.

Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F), well above average for early June. The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona was 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in