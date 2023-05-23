Jump to content

4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy off bridge

Spanish police say four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 May 2023 08:43
Spain Soccer Vinicius Junior Racism
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested, Spanish police said Tuesday.

The arrests come two days after the latest case of racial abuse against the Brazil forward in a Spanish league game against Valencia.

The effigy was hanged by the neck the morning of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”

Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts in Spain.

