4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy off bridge
Four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested, Spanish police said Tuesday.
The arrests come two days after the latest case of racial abuse against the Brazil forward in a Spanish league game against Valencia.
The effigy was hanged by the neck the morning of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”
Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts in Spain.
