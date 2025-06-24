Want your garden to smell as good as it looks? These flowers can do the job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For about two weeks every spring, my letter carrier, delivery drivers and just about everyone else who walks into my yard comments on the deliciously strong scent emanating from the two lilac shrubs flanking the front gate. Most days, the breeze carries the fragrance all the way to the front door or even indoors if the windows are open.

Not many flowers have that power. Some never did. Others no longer do, thanks to breeding that has developed bigger, prettier, hardier and disease-resistant plants at the expense of scent. Most carnations and violas aren’t what they used to be, and even some roses are now fragrance-free.

But if it’s an intoxicating perfume you’re after, there are still some flowers that will make your nose — and your heart — happy.

Choosing the ideal fragrant bloom

Of course, not all lilacs are the same. Syringa meyeri Palabin, the dwarf Korean cultivar I grow, is among the most powerfully fragrant. It’s suitable for zones 3-7. Other lilac varieties that stand out for their scent include Syringa x Josee (zones 2- or 3-9), Syringa vulgaris Krasavitsa Moskvy, also known as Beauty of Moscow (3-7), and Syringa vulgaris President Lincoln (3-7).

Magnolia, especially the southern grandiflora species (7-9), is another highly aromatic shrub or tree that puts forth large, sweetly fragranced flowers you’re not likely to forget. The more cold-hardy sweet bay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana) will provide a similar service in zones 5-10.

Texas lilac, also known as chaste tree (Vitex), is a beautiful specimen with purple flowers that bloom in midsummer, imparting a delightful scent that wafts through gardens in zones 6-9.

Old garden roses, the original heirloom varieties that haven’t been tinkered with, are less popular today than modern hybrids and cultivars, in part because they bloom just once a year. But their powerful, true-rose fragrance is worth the tradeoff. Consider roses in the tea, gallica, damask and alba classes for the most intense scent.

As far as vines go, the scent of star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides), a climbing evergreen vine with star-shaped white flowers, will stop you in your tracks. It’s perennial in zones 7-10; elsewhere, grow it with support in a large pot placed where you spend most of your time, then move it indoors over winter. Although not related, common jasmine (Jasminum officinale) also smells as good as it looks.

Dutch — or common — hyacinths (Hyacinthus orientalis) make the early spring garden smell delightful. Think ahead and plant a grouping of bulbs by the front door in autumn in zones 4-8.

Sweet peas (Lathyrus odoratus), not to be confused with edible garden peas, are annual plants beloved for their intense, sweet aroma. Other beautifully scented annuals include heliotrope (technically a tender perennial in zones 9-11) and flowering tobacco (Nicotiana), although, these days, some varieties are more fragrant than others. When shopping, let your nose be your guide.

