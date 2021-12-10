Norway's Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship

Chess master Magnus Carlsen of Norway has defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship in Dubai

Via AP news wire
Friday 10 December 2021 16:21
APTOPIX Dubai World Chess Championship
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia securing the one point he needed to cross the seven point threshold to win the global tournament held at Dubai's Expo 2020 this month in the United Arab Emirates.

Carlsen wins 60% of the 2 million-euro prize offered by the championship.

