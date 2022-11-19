Jump to content

Palestinian leader quietly in Qatar for World Cup opening

Qatar’s news agency reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony

Via AP news wire
Saturday 19 November 2022 19:23
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Doha on Saturday to attend the World Cup opening ceremony, Qatar’s news agency reported, in a visit unannounced by the Palestinians.

Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, with a highlighted section dedicated to covering the daily activities of Abbas, did not report his trip to Qatar.

This apparently followed an outcry at home over leaked documents purportedly showing the embattled leader traveling to Qatar with a large entourage of close family members and aids.

The documents, which appeared earlier this month but were not independently authenticated, also showed hotel bills of hundreds of thousands of dollars, raising anger online as the Palestinian economy stagnates. Abbas' office declined comment on the documents and did not respond when asked about his travel plans.

The papers first appeared on social media pages associated with Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip since ousting pro-Abbas forces in 2007.

Recommended

Based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority has increasingly become unpopular over accusations of corruption, silencing of critics, and mismanagement that exasperated its financial crisis. Hamas, which runs Gaza under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade and repeated conflicts with Israel, is not faring any better.

The 2022 World cup in Qatar kicks off Sunday.

