Palestinian officials vote to create a vice presidency under aging leader Abbas
The Palestine Liberation Organization has announced the creation of a vice presidency under 89-year-old leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has not specified a successor
Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 18:48 BST
The Palestine Liberation Organization on Thursday announced the creation of a vice presidency under 89-year-old leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has not specified a successor.
The PLO Central Council's decision, after a two-day meeting, came as Abbas seeks greater relevance and a role in postwar planning for the Gaza Strip after having been largely sidelined by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.