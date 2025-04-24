Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestinian officials vote to create a vice presidency under aging leader Abbas

The Palestine Liberation Organization has announced the creation of a vice presidency under 89-year-old leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has not specified a successor

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 April 2025 18:48 BST
Palestinians Politics
Palestinians Politics

The Palestine Liberation Organization on Thursday announced the creation of a vice presidency under 89-year-old leader Mahmoud Abbas, who has not specified a successor.

The PLO Central Council's decision, after a two-day meeting, came as Abbas seeks greater relevance and a role in postwar planning for the Gaza Strip after having been largely sidelined by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

