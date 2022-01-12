Back in shape: Maine's famous spinning ice disk says hello
Maine’s rotating ice disk has begun to form again in the Presumpscot River three years after its famous first appearance in 2019
Maine's famous rotating ice disk is back.
The disk has begun to form in the Presumpscot River, where it partially formed in 2020 but failed to draw a worldwide audience like in its first appearance in 2019.
Westbrook city officials shared photos of the formation Wednesday on Facebook encouraging residents to share more images of the disk while it’s still around.
Ice disks form as a result of a current and vortex under the ice. Ice sheets begin to spin and then form into circles. But ice disks this large rarely form in locations like Westbrook.
City officials discouraged anyone from attempting to go out on the ice: "It is not safe."
Three years ago, a 100-yard-wide (91 meters) ice formation appeared in the river for the first time and brought international attention to Westbrook before it dissipated with the advent of warmer weather.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.