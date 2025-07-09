Police investigating death of Maine paddleboarder as a homicide after discovery of body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Maine are investigating the death of a paddleboarder near a campground in rural Maine as a homicide and asking the public for help finding the killer.

The body of Sunshine Stewart, 48, of Tenants Harbor, Maine, was found Thursday on Crawford Pond in Union. The manner of death was determined to be a homicide, though the cause of death is not being released to the public yet, Maine State Police said in a statement.

Police have asked that anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. near 100 Acre Island on Crawford Pond contact them. They described the investigation as “active and ongoing.”

Stewart lived about a half hour from the pond, which is a popular summer destination about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the scenic coastal areas of the state's midcoast region.

Crawford Pond is located in the 2,400-resident town of Union, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Portland, the largest city in the state. The area is popular with campers and daytrippers.

The pond is approximately 600 acres (243 hectares) and does not have public access. It is available for a variety of uses, including boating and fishing. The 100 Acre Island preserve in the center of the pond is a wooded island reachable by canoe, kayak or paddleboard from a nearby campground. The lake has numerous nooks and narrow areas, so it’s possible there were other boaters on the water at the time of the killing who were unaware someone was in danger.

“As always, members of the public are encouraged to remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement,” police said in a statement. “Additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate to do so based on the progress of the investigation.”

Loved ones of Stewart, who was known as “Sunny” to friends, launched a GoFundMe page in her honor in the wake of her death. The page states that arrangements and memorial service dates were still being determined. The page had raised more than $17,000 by Wednesday.

“Today is a somber day for our family and friends. We’ve unexpectedly lost the light in our lives that was Sunny,” the page said.

The killing is a shock to the community, where family trips to the lake are a summertime staple, said Debbie Hilt, who lives in the area. Hilt said she knew Stewart as a child and knew her to be a regular user of the lake as an adult.

“I've been on the lake since the early ‘60s. I grew up down there since I was 8 years old,” she said. “I don’t even remember anything like this.”

Katharine Lunt, the owner of the nearby campground, which is called Mic Mac Cove Campground, said in a Facebook post that authorities have been using the campground to access the crime scene. The crime scene is not located on the campground itself, the post says.

Lunt said in the post that her business is not commenting on the investigation other than to say it is cooperating with authorities who are working the scene.

“The investigators have been here doing their job and we do not need the media distractions at this time,” the post says.

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine.