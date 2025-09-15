New England's shrimp industry is struggling, with fishermen catching few in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There's an effort underway to bring New England shrimp back to seafood customers — but fishermen have found few of the crustaceans, and the fishing industry that harvests them may face an even longer shutdown.

Fishermen have been under a moratorium on catching shrimp for more than a decade because of low population levels that scientists have attributed to climate change and warming oceans. The harvesters were allowed to catch a small number of shrimp this past winter as part of an industry-funded sampling and data collection program.

The fishermen didn't catch much though, and recent changes allow regulators to extend the moratorium for five years at a time instead of just one, Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission officials said Monday.

Regulators will meet in December to determine whether to extend the moratorium, said Chelsea Tuohy, a fishery management plan coordinator with the commission. Tuohy said it's possible regulators will “consider another winter sampling program.”

However, the “continued poor condition of the northern shrimp stock has resulted in uncertainties in the future status of” the seafood, the commission said in documents earlier this year.

“Environmental conditions continue to be unfavorable for northern shrimp in the Gulf of Maine,” the commission said.

Prior to the fishing moratorium, the New England shrimp fishing industry was based largely in Maine. Fishermen from Massachusetts and New Hampshire caught them as well. The delicate, pink crustaceans were a winter delicacy in the Northeast and elsewhere and they were one of the region's iconic seafood along with lobsters, cod and scallops.

Maine fishermen sometimes caught more than 10 million pounds (metric conversion) of the shrimp per year as recently as the early 2010s, but the catch cratered in 2013.

The regulatory commission approved new rules for the fishery this past spring that “recognize the influence of environmental conditions on stock productivity,” the commission said in a May statement. The commission said it made the changes “in response to the continued poor condition of the northern shrimp stock.”