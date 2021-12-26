Poem structure: Edna St. Vincent Millay home gets face-lift

The Maine home that was the birthplace of poet Edna St. Vincent Millay is being restored

Via AP news wire
Sunday 26 December 2021 12:38
Poet Home
Poet Home

The restoration of the Maine home that was the birthplace of Edna St. Vincent Millay, the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for poetry, will be completed in the new year.

Millay was born in an upstairs bedroom of the house in 1892 and remained there for the first six months of her life. She lived in several other homes in the area, but none have been preserved in her honor.

“Edna really belongs to Rockland and Union and Camden Her early poetry is about the coast, about Maine. It’s very carefree and appealing poetry,” said Ann Morris, president of the Millay House Rockland Board of Directors. “This is the home that is being preserved in order to preserve her legacy.”

The restoration began five years ago. The duplex will have a year-round rental on one side and a writer-in-residence on the other side, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The building was slated for foreclosure when the Rockland Historical Society purchased it in 2016. Ownership of the home was transferred to Millay House Rockland when the non-profit organization formed in 2017.

Recommended

Funds have largely been raised through grants, Morris said, including multiple contributions from the Quimby Family Foundation.

The poet, who won her Pulitzer Prize in 1923, moved from Maine to New York City. Her husband managed her readings that were held across the country. She died in 1950.

Millay House Rockland hopes to begin renting the north side unit, where Millay was born, early in the new year.

Remaining work will be completed by the end of 2022, and Millay House Rockland will be partnering with the Rockland-based Ellis Beauregard Foundation to use the south side unit for a writer-in-residence program.

The home home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places but not because of its famous resident. It's because he home exemplifies duplexes built during the 19th century for the working class.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in