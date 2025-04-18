Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Inside Maine's hidden 'Sistine Chapel' with 70-year-old frescoes

The recent launch of a website dedicated to frescoes in a Maine meeting house has created a new surge of interest in the paintings

Robert F. Bukaty
Friday 18 April 2025 05:28 BST

The recent launch of a website dedicated to frescoes in a Maine meeting house has created a new surge of interest in the paintings.

Colby College students created the website for the South Solon Meeting House. The interior of the building is covered in 70-year-old fresco murals that encourage some in the state’s art community to describe it as “Maine’s Sistine Chapel.”

The murals were painted by artists in the 1950s and have been appreciated by visitors for decades. Colby art professor Véronique Plesch hopes it inspires many more.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in