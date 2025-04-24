Bob Costas wins Baseball Digest lifetime achievement award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bob Costas has won the fifth Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.

The longtime broadcaster was honored Thursday with an annual distinction that “recognizes a living individual whose career has been spent in or around Major League Baseball and who has made significant contributions to the game.”

Willie Mays won the inaugural award in 2021, followed by Vin Scully (2022), Joe Torre (2023) and Dusty Baker (2024).

“Baseball hasn’t just been a big part of my career. It’s been a big and ongoing part of my life,” Costas said in a news release. “Someone once said of me, ‘He is a citizen of the game.’ I hope that was true. I hope I have meant something to the game. I know it has meant a great deal to me."

Costas has hosted or called seven World Series, 10 League Championship Series and eight All-Star Games. He's been with MLB Network since its inception in 2009. He stopped doing play-by-play following the 2024 postseason but will continue to contribute to the network’s coverage.

He received the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award in 2018 for major contributions to baseball broadcasting.

“As one of the most decorated sports broadcasters of all-time, Bob Costas’ love of baseball and passion for the game has always been evident," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Bob has been a part of some of the most important moments in MLB history. His vast baseball knowledge and experience has allowed him to provide thoughtful commentary and valuable historical context throughout his career working with MLB’s broadcast partners and MLB Network.”

Costas was chosen in voting by a 19-member panel from a list of 10 finalists that also included Terry Francona, Sandy Koufax, Tony La Russa, Jim Leyland, Lou Piniella and Bud Selig, among others.

