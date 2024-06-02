Jump to content

Maldives will ban Israelis from entering the country over the war in Gaza

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza

Via AP news wire
Sunday 02 June 2024 16:18
The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza.

The president's office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals.

